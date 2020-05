Armenia confirmed 351 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, May 17, Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan stated in a Facebook submit, presenting the illness dynamics.

The whole variety of COVID-19 circumstances now stands at 4,823, of which 2,718 are energetic circumstances, he stated.

According to the minister, extra than 100 patients are in grave or critical condition.

“61 cases of death, with a 1.3% mortality rate,” he wrote.