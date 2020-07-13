Health Minister makes a complete hash of trying to put on a mask after urging Victorians to use them

Footage of Greg Hunt struggling to put on a face mask has appeared after the Federal Health Minister urged Victorians to use them in the course of the state’s surge in coronavirus instances.

Speaking at press convention on Monday afternoon, Mr Hunt highlighted the significance of sporting the hygiene masks for these in lockdown areas of Melbourne and Mitchell Shire.

‘I might encourage Victorians the place you can not social distance and you might be in proximity to different folks to please put on a mask.’ Mr Hunt stated earlier than struggling to don the merchandise.

A pair sporting face masks maintain arms at a road in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, 12 July 2020. Residents in metropolitan Melbourne have been suggested to put on masks in public amid a spike in coronavirus

Mr Hunt additionally introduced at Monday’s press convention that a additional contingent of Australian Defence Force personnel shall be despatched to Victoria in a bid to assist Melbourne management its coronavirus outbreak.

‘In partnership with the Victorian authorities we shall be offering a further 1,000 ADF members’, Mr Hunt stated.

Victoria is combating a second surge in COVID-19 instances with state authorities confirming on Monday a additional 177 folks have examined optimistic for the virus.

The reinforcements are on high of 350 troops already working throughout the state to assist ring fence Melbourne in the course of the metropolis’s second lockdown and increase testing efforts.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt stated the reinforcements would work on isolation, testing and checkpoint management.

‘This is to defend Victorians, to assist include the virus,’ he instructed reporters on Monday.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed the state had accepted the federal authorities’s supply.

‘In phrases of the deployment, how shortly the 1000 workers will get right here, that is nonetheless being labored by,’ he stated.