Health Minister Greg Hunt warns all of Victoria could be locked down if Melbourne outbreak worsens

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt has warned Victoria could be positioned into whole lockdown once more if a COVID-19 outbreak cannot be contained in Melbourne housing fee towers.

Residents are being stopped from leaving their houses in additional than 40 suburbs in Melbourne’s north and west.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews is anticipated to announce 191 new instances in a single day, which might be Australia’s highest fee of native transmission because the begin of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Should the outbreak worsen, the state’s 6.6million residents could be locked down once more, reversing the easing of restrictions that started in late May.

Mr Hunt, a Victorian from the Mornington Peninsula south-east of Melbourne, stated a complete, state-wide lockdown was an choice.

‘I do not assume that anyone can rule out that if the illness continues to unfold, there could be additional restrictions,’ he advised Today present host Karl Stefanovic on Tuesday.

‘It’s crucial to be open and trustworthy about that.

‘At this stage, it seems primarily city Victoria however we even have to answer the information as they happen and we have at all times recognized this notion of rings of containment of isolating the recent spots.’

Infectious illnesses skilled Professor Robert Booy, a senior fellow on the National Centre for Immunisation Research and Surveillance, agreed that Victoria would be locked down once more if the outbreak in interior north-west Melbourne was not contained by the top of this week.

‘Because the incubation interval of the virus is a minimal of 5 days, the influence of what occurred on Saturday and Sunday received’t be identified till the top of the week,’ he advised Melbourne radio 3AW broadcaster Neil Mitchell.

‘If, on the finish of the week, we’re nonetheless seeing surges and will increase in numbers there’ll be a response to that.’

Mr Andrews known as a gathering of the COVID-19 Crisis Council of Cabinet on Tuesday which was discussing additional measures to fight the second wave.

Since May 25, Victorians have been allowed to host 20 individuals at a home gathering, together with those that stay there.

On July 1, nevertheless, 37 suburbs in Melbourne’s north and west had been positioned into lockdown with an extra 4 added on Saturday.