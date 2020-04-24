Health department shuts down Aurora Walmart after 3 COVID-19 deaths

An order has been issued by the Tri-county health department to shut down a Walmart after 3 persons associated with the store died of coronavirus.

According to the health department, an employee(72), her husband (63), and a contractual security guard (69) were the deceased.

The location of the store is 14000 E. Exposition Ave.

Reportedly, six other workers have been tested positive while 3 others await their results.

The health department said that they are trying to reach out to the employees. However, they don’t have any knowledge about their health yet.

In a written statement, the health department said that the employees and the staff are cooperating with the shutdown and the current investigation.

