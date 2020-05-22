Health authorities report 23 active coronavirus cases in Artsakh – Panorama

The new knowledge launched by the Artsakh Ministry of Health recommend no new cases of Covid-19 had been confirmed in the republic after 10 carried out assessments over the previous day.

To date, Artsakh has reported 33 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 10 of which have recovered from the illness. The well being situation of the sufferers underneath remedy is assessed as passable.

Overall, 669 assessments have been carried out in the republic because the outbreak of the illness. 69 persons are positioned underneath insolation.