Headspace is now free for people who are unemployed in the US

Headspace is making its premium mindfulness and meditation app free for all people who are now unemployed in the US. The deal is accessible via headspace.com/unemployed and depends on the honor system for verification. People need to fill out their title, the place they beforehand labored, what they did, the place they stay, and their final date of employment. Then they need to verify a field to confirm that what they’re claiming is true. From there, they’ll have entry to all of Headspace’s content material, even that which is often solely accessible to paying subscribers. The supply is accessible via June 30th, and the free entry lasts for a yr.

Headspace has made its content material free for a wide range of audiences all through the COVID-19 pandemic. It provides its premium subscription content material to well being care suppliers who work in public well being in the US in addition to Los Angeles residents. It additionally created a touchdown web page for New Yorkers with particular workout routines for them to attempt.