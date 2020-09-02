Heads of Binance.US and eToro grace Fortune’s top 40 under 40 list for 2020

(*40*)Fortune picked out a number of individuals deemed as most influential for 2020, listing 40 different names across five separate sectors.

Binance.US CEO, Catherine Coley, and eToro CEO Yoni Assia found their names on the list, published on Sept. 2, under the finance section. Technology, politics, healthcare and media made up the other sections, each holding the top 40 people under the age of 40 — putting a total of 200 individuals on the list across all sectors.

Binance.US serves as the United States' regulatory-friendly crypto trading option under exchange powerhouse Binance. EToro gives investors and traders access to crypto and mainstream financial products, depending on their geographic location.

Diogo Mónica, president and co-founder of cryptocurrency custody platform Anchorage, also made the list in the finance category, alongside Chainalysis co-founder Jonathan Levin, and TD Ameritrade head of digital assets and distributed ledger technology, Sunayna Tuteja.

Bakkt president Adam White took the number one spot on the finance list. Bakkt, under the Intercontinental Exchnage, or ICE, has made a splash in the crypto space over the last year, offering mainstream players addditional Bitcoin trading products, including futures and options.