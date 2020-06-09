Headman could run in Prince Of Wales’s Stakes | Racing News

Headman could try to open his account at Group One stage in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot subsequent week.

The mile-and-a-quarter prize is into account as a doable start line for the Roger Charlton-trained four-year-old.

After securing back-to-back Group Two victories at Saint-Cloud and Deauville, the Kingman colt ended final season ending fifth in the Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown on his first top-level outing.

Teddy Grimthorpe, racing supervisor to proprietor Khalid Abdullah, stated: “We are wanting on the Prince of Wales’s Stakes as a possible possibility, but it surely has been exhausting to plan this season because the purpose posts hold transferring.

“He has had an excellent winter and has been working properly. Everything has been easy and he seems in good condition.

“No firm decision has been made yet, but races like this will be on his agenda.”