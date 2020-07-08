Head of NY State Troopers union blasts ‘avalanche of crazy’ ideas aimed at reforming police

FORMER NYPD DETECTIVE BLASTS DE BLASIO OVER NYC CRIME WAVE: YOUR ‘RHETORIC HAS CONSEQUENCES’

State lawmakers are churning out more proposed laws to hold cops accountable for misconduct.

A bill introduced by state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi, D-Bronx, would require police officers to obtain personal liability insurance to cover civil lawsuits filed against them for excessive force and other abuses as a way to deter misconduct.

“Liability insurance for police officers is similar to what doctors are required to get. I’ve got an idea, pay us similar to what doctors are being paid and maybe we can talk. The onslaught of the bills coming in right now is crazy,” Mungeer said.

Under current law, cops who are sued are represented by the town law department and taxpayers foot the bill for almost any verdict or settlement.

Biaggi’s proposal would require each officer to obtain individual liability insurance. The city or other local governments would be required to cover the basic insurance coverage to cover tort litigation costs.

But Biaggi said her bill would better hold officers accountable by requiring them to cover any escalation in premiums linked to payouts for wrongdoing.

Mungeer blasted a law that will strip police officers of their pension if they are convicted of a felony while on duty. He said such laws are causing police officers to be hesitant at doing their job, causing a “spike in violence.”

“An avalanche of crazy bills coming out and what you’re doing, you’re handcuffing the police officers from doing your job, and when you handcuff police officers, you create that hesitation,” Mungeer said.