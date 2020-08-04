Head of Kocharyan’s office comments on ex-president’s latest interview – Panorama

“We have ended up in a situation when we cannot ignore the opinions of a leader with management skills, the head of the country. It will get us nowhere. This is the case that can lead to irreversible consequences,” Viktor Soghomonyan, the head of second Armenian President Robert Kocharyan’s office, told Politik.am in an interview, referring to the concerns voiced by Kocharyan in his latest interview to three Armenian TV channels.

Speaking about the reactions to the interview, Soghomonyan said it has received no substantive reference or criticism, only “childish” remarks.

Watch the full interview below.