Head of Hispanic group urges Latinas not to join military after Vanessa Guillen’s death

Guillen, a 20-year-old woman from Houston, was stationed at Fort Hood, Texas, when she disappeared in April. Human remains, believed to be Guillen, were present in what has been referred to as a shallow grave nearby the Leon River in Bell County.

SISTER AND FAMILY ATTORNEY OF SLAIN TEXAS SOLDIER VANESSA GUILLEN CALL FOR CONGRESSIONAL INVESTIGATION

The family of Guillen in addition has called for a congressional investigation into the Army’s handling of her disappearance. They and their attorney, Natalie Khawam, have said they think that the Army were slow to investigate the disappearance. One of two so-called suspects was arrested this week.

The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command (CID) and LULAC had reportedly pledged $25,000 in substitution for information about the suspects prior to the arrest this week.

“We lost a life. We lost a beautiful young soldier,” Khawam said. “Enough is enough.”

Guillen’s family believe the Army was slow to investigate because she had previously reported that she had been sexually harassed. Guillen’s younger sister Lupe, accused the Army of purposefully covering up the case during the seek out Guillen.

VANESSA GUILLEN’S BODY FOUND, FELLOW FORT HOOD SOLDIER KILLED SELF, ANOTHER SUSPECT IN CUSTODY: FAMILY LAWYER

“They lied to our faces every single day,” Lupe Guillen said. “How can this happen on a military base while she was on duty?”

“There’s cameras every where, so it’s really impossible on her to disappear there from the largest military base in the United States without anyone once you understand or discovering,” Garcia said.

Guillen reportedly intended to file a sexual harassment claim against Aaron David Robinson before she went missing.

Speaking at a press conference Wednesday, Khawam told reporters that Guillen was killed with a hammer by so-called attacker, Robinson, and his girlfriend, Cecily Anne Aguilar. The suspects then allegedly attempted to burn her body before dismembering her with a machete.

Robinson reportedly died by suicide after police confronted him.

The case has sparked a social media following under the #IamVanessaGuillen which current and former soldiers are now actually using to share their experiences of sexual harassment and assault in the military.

The Army CID has launched a study into Guillen’s claims of sexual harassment.