Head of German financial watchdog resists calls to resign over Wirecard

The head of Germany’s financial watchdog has rejected calls to resign over the scandal at Wirecard, while saying that with hindsight he should have called for prosecutors to open an investigation sooner.

Felix Hufeld said at a conference on Wednesday that he would not resign “as long as my country and Europe have trust in me”.

The BaFin boss, whose position has been called into question by some German MPs, conceded “we didn’t see the wood for the trees” and “for too long we relied on formal instruments”. He said the regulator was “too late” in finding the alleged “criminal activity”.

Wirecard collapsed into insolvency on June 25 after admitting that about €1.9bn in cash was missing from its accounts. German prosecutors suspect the group was looted, with $1bn funnelled to opaque partner companies even as the payments group fought allegations of accounting fraud.

Germany’s parliament on Tuesday opened a full inquiry into the matter.

BaFin has been criticised for not investigating allegations properly and for the disclosure that its staff were trading Wirecard shares shortly before it declared insolvency, raising questions about potential conflicts of interest.

Recommended

Last year, BaFin banned investors from…