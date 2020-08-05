Head of Gaza support committee calls for urgent aid for Lebanon  – Middle East Monitor

The head of the Popular International Committee to Support Gaza has actually made an urgent appeal for humanitarian aid to assist individuals ofLebanon Dr Essam Yousef made his appeal in the wake of the huge surge in Beirut the other day.

The veteran activist and aid employee revealed his acknowledgements to all of the victims and their households, and prompted federal governments and humanitarian organizations to be generous in their aid.

“This is a massive disaster affecting hundreds of thousands of people in a few seconds,” discussedYousef “It is essential for us all to work together to provide humanitarian support for the Lebanese people to overcome the effects and repercussions of the blast.”

He worried the function of humanitarian NGOs and charities in offering relief and support on the ground. “The victims, their families, the injured and their communities are all in urgent need of assistance as they try to rebuild their shattered lives.”

A big surge rocked the port in Beirut the other day, ruining and harming structures and facilities throughout an extremely broad location of the Lebanese capital. At least 100 individuals were eliminated in the blast, with thousands more hurt. Hospitals which are currently having a hard time to manage the Covid-19 pandemic have actually been overloaded by the casualties.

Officials in Lebanon state that …