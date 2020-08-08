Head of China’s Hong Kong liaison office says U.S. sanctions indicate he is doing what he should By Reuters

BEIJING (Reuters) – Director at China’s Hong Kong Liaison Office, Luo Huining, stated U.S. sanctions on him showed he was doing what he “should be doing for my country and Hong Kong”, a declaration on the liaison office’s site revealed onSaturday

The United States on Friday enforced sanctions on Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, the area’s existing and previous cops chiefs and 8 other leading authorities for what Washington says is their function in cutting political liberties in the area.

Among the authorities targeted were Luo Huining, mainland China’s leading authorities in HongKong

Luo was designated advisor to a committee for protecting nationwide security for Hong Kong inJuly

