©Reuters Luo Huining, head of China’s Liaison Office participates in Macau betting magnate Stanley Ho’s funeral reception, in Hong Kong



BEIJING (Reuters) – Director at China’s Hong Kong Liaison Office, Luo Huining, stated U.S. sanctions on him showed he was doing what he “should be doing for my country and Hong Kong”, a declaration on the liaison office’s site revealed onSaturday

The United States on Friday enforced sanctions on Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, the area’s existing and previous cops chiefs and 8 other leading authorities for what Washington says is their function in cutting political liberties in the area.

Among the authorities targeted were Luo Huining, mainland China’s leading authorities in HongKong

.

Luo was designated advisor to a committee for protecting nationwide security for Hong Kong inJuly

.