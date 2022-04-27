Today, when the representatives of the RPA youth party were holding a “Stop Nikol” awareness demonstration in the streets of Yerevan, former minister, former mayor of Yerevan Gagik Beglaryan was sitting in one of the cafes near the “Moscow” cinema. She greeted Karine Achemyan, the chairwoman of the RPA Women’s Council, walking with the young people

Gagik Beglaryan agreed to Aravot.am’s request to answer a few questions, but urged to do so later, as he is in a cafe with his foreign colleagues and does not find it expedient to give an interview in that situation.

To the question, what plans does he have for the future in Armenia, Gagik Beglaryan thought and answered. “None”.

To the next question, will you not join the rally of your former party members, Gagik Beglaryan answered. “No, no, neither past nor present.”

The former assistant to the Prime Minister Nairi Sargsyan, sitting at the next table, responded to the bewilderment, what are you going to do, saying. “He will be engaged in business.”

To the clarifying question, maybe you are going to implement joint business programs with Gagik Beglaryan, Nairi Sargsyan smiled and made a negative nod. To the next question, what are you going to do after the change of power in Armenia, Nairi Sargsyan made a restless movement and announced. “There will be no change of government in Armenia in the next ten years.”

Nairi Sargsyan agreed with our observation that the CP government’s, in general, is a government, is not eternal և one day there will be a change of government, he said that after the change of power he will also be engaged in business. Nairi Sargsyan still does not know what business preferences he has, he is studying the field. To the question how, working in a state position, how he will accumulate money for future business activities, Nairi Sargsyan answered with irony. “With the stolen money.”