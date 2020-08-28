'He was scared': Kamala Harris slams Trump's Covid-19 response

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris lambasted President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic in a speech designed to prebut Trump’s own appearance at the Republican National Convention hours later.

Ticking through what she characterized as Trump’s early missteps, she said: “Donald Trump froze. He was scared. And he was petty and vindictive.”

She said Trump was “fixated on the stock market” and “caved” to the Chinese government.

“And here’s what you have to understand about the nature of a pandemic: It’s relentless. You can’t stop it with a tweet. You can’t create a distraction and hope it’ll go away. It doesn’t go away,” she said.

