According to the information of Aravot.am, the “Mush” department of the Gyumri police is preparing for the fact of committing fraud.

Yesterday, they received information from Akhuryan’s investigation department that according to the letter received from the head of the Shirak regional subdivision of the Shirak conscription-mobilization service of the RA Ministry of Defense, R. The National Assembly in 2020 He was not drafted by the mobilization unit declared by the decision of the Government of the Republic of Armenia in the conditions of martial law on September 27, but was included in the list of unknown servicemen.

The beneficiaries of the latter were the father and mother, who were paid a total of 2,700,000 drams within the framework of the “Soldiers’ Insurance Fund” support event.

A criminal case was initiated, after receiving information about which the payments made to his family were stopped and և 1,350,000 AMD was recovered. Materials are being prepared in the investigation department.