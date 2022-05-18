Mkhitar Galeyan’s father, Garik Galeyan, who died in the 44-day war, who was arrested, was taken to Astghik Medical Center.
Lawyer Vahan Hovhannisyan announced in a conversation with journalists that Galeyan had undergone heart surgery a few days ago.
“Five stents have been placed, now they are being taken to hospital,” he said.
According to the lawyer, Galeyan was not able to speak. It was in a very bad condition.
