‘He was carrying two knives looking for me’: Women cooped up with violent partners during lockdown recount horror

“I was at my local pub and we heard commotion and shouting outside,” Jemima* tells The Independent. “The landlords bolted the doors as they knew about my situation. He had been walking through town carrying two knives looking for me. When I went home, he had smashed all my windows in. He’d been up to my bedroom and smashed it up. He trashed my car as well, to the point that it was written off. Police detained him that night.”

Jemima was pressured to flee her violent ex-partner during the lockdown after his abuse started to spiral uncontrolled. The alleged knife incident occurred days after Jemima reported her ex to the police for home abuse and kicked him out of her home.





“He was on the rampage with knives, which police think he took from my house,” the 36-year-old recollects. “He knew I was taking sleeping pills because of the stress he had caused me, so he thought I would be sleeping.”

Jemima began going out with her ex-partner, who she’d met years beforehand, after he reached out to her on social media out of the blue on the finish of final 12 months.

“He said all the right things,” she explains. ”But he had his toes beneath the desk in a short time. His behaviour modified, to the purpose that I didn’t recognise him. His complete manner modified. He was turning into an increasing number of controlling, obsessive and intimidating. To the purpose the place I didn’t know who I was going to come back dwelling to. He had a Jekyll and Hyde character.”

Jemima stated her ex would name and textual content her 60 occasions in a given day however the abuse began to escalate when he began ingesting extra alcohol.

“He was now doing a can of beer faster than I’ve ever seen anyone drink a can,” she provides. “It was open and then it was gone. He didn’t stop. He would go off like a firework and fly off the handle accusing me of stuff. One night, out of the blue, he said: ‘I just want to let you know if you go anywhere near any of my friends, I’ll kill you and I’ll kill them’. I’d never even met them. Something was bubbling away in him. It was almost as if he was a pressure cooker.”

Things went from dangerous to worse that night and Jemima says she was pressured to run to the upstairs toilet to flee him after he grabbed maintain of her and started to get more and more bodily aggressive.

“At that point, he forced me into the bathroom and put his hands around my throat,” she provides. “I thought this isn’t real. This isn’t happening. What happened next was like I was in a film. He jumped on the kitchen counter and then onto me. He was swinging me around.”

Jemima managed to plead and coax him into calming down earlier than making a splash for the entrance door and working to the protection of a neighbour’s dwelling the place she was capable of ring the police. Her ex is at present on police bail and banned from approaching her, she says.

The situations of the coronavirus lockdown didn’t create his abusive behaviour however exacerbated pre-existing patterns, she explains.

“If he had been at work during the day, as he would have normally, he would have had less time to think and stew on things,” Jemima displays. “The availability of too much time allowed him to wind himself up.”

Jemima hit out on the approach the police had dealt with her case – explaining that they had promised her that ex-partner could be bailed to a different a part of the nation however he was bailed inside viewing distance of her dwelling.

“The system is broken,” she says. “I could be dead. All the forensics were sent off during lockdown, when all the usual forensic labs were being used for coronavirus testing. The police needed the forensics to come back to present the case to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) to charge him but they couldn’t do that because the forensics have been delayed. The police say if we go back and ask for a third bail extension, the CPS will throw the case out, so we need to release him from investigation for now. Once they do this in a few days, no measures will be in place to protect me. There is no restraining order.”

Jemima has moved to a different a part of the UK to guard her security however had to do that off her personal again with out the assistance of police.

Emily*, who’s now residing in a refuge for home abuse survivors, additionally escaped from her abusive husband during the coronavirus lockdown.

“I was subjected to coercive control, physical, emotional, sexual and financial abuse,” the 43-year-old tells The Independent. “I am now in debt because of my husband. My husband was violent during the relationship. I had no say in anything. He would belittle me, harass me, and beat me up in front of the children. He would sexually abuse me because he used to say it was his right as a husband. The abuse was ongoing for seven years. This year I called the police three times in January, March and May when I was beaten, pushed around and screamed at all the time. They would ask him to leave. He kept coming back.”

But Emily says the scenario deteriorated during the lockdown as her regular assist community grew to become tougher to entry, prompting an increase in her husband’s coercive management.

“He felt more in control,” she provides. “I was in prison under his control. He knew that there was little I could do. All of a sudden the children were staying indoors with me. That was his opportunity to manipulate the children against me. He would control the children by shouting and not allowing them to use social media. I took a passive role to avoid trouble. My son would report any calls or interactions I had with friends or relatives. It was a very lonely place.”

Emily stated her husband was at his most aggressive during lockdown – explaining the native authority supported her to alter the locks however her son carried on letting him into the home.

“I did not leave the house as I was scared he would kill me or abduct my children,” she provides. “There was not one day during lockdown that he did not try to harass me and try to control who I speak to. I was petrified for myself and my children. That man is dangerous. His abusive behaviour was increasing during Covid-19. The refuge is a nice place. This is the first time I feel safe and supported.”

Emily stated her husband has been arrested and launched on bail however she is uncertain of his whereabouts.

Lucy Hadley, of lead home abuse charity Women’s Aid, advised The Independent the coronavirus disaster couldn’t have come at a worse time for cash-strapped refuges, which have been already struggling attributable to austerity measures.

Local authority spending on refuges for home abuse survivors has fallen from £31.2m in 2010 to £23.9m in 2017 – that means a number of have been pressured to close.





Ms Hadley stated: “Demand for life-saving refuge companies exceeded capability earlier than Covid-19; 64 per cent of referrals to refuges have been declined in 2018-19 and the variety of refuge areas in England is 30 per cent under the really useful stage.

“Refuge companies are dealing with a lot of points in accepting referrals from ladies and kids who desperately want their assist, attributable to lack of area and a spread of sensible difficulties during the pandemic. This contains: residents self-isolating with signs; lack of PPE out there to workers; workers illness and workers absence; fears of the virus spreading when taking new referrals into communal lodging.

“We know these issues are having a direct impact on the number of vacancies they can open up to new survivors. Our data shows a fall in the number of vacancies available in refuge services since lockdown measures were introduced. Based on weekly snapshots taken from our database, the average number of vacancies available in 10 weeks of lockdown was 92, compared with an average of 182 for the same period last year.”

*Jemima and Emily’s names have been modified to guard their identification

Anyone who requires assist or assist can contact the National Domestic Abuse Helpline which is open 24/7 365 days per 12 months on 0808 2000 247 or through their web site www.nationaldahelpline.org.uk/