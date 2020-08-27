‘He was a good kid all around’; mentor remembers 13-year-old killed in Winston-Salem crash

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.– A kid’s mentor is questioning whether he did enough.

Reuben Pledger, 13, was killed in a crash last Tuesday in Winston-Salem Pledger was a guest in a automobile being gone after by Forsyth County deputies onPatterson Ave

“At first I felt like it was my fault, like I’ve been in a place, like I didn’t do this or I could have said this or I could have done that,” stated Frankie Gist, a neighborhood activist.

The constable’s workplace states the automobile was driving unpredictably and without a license plate when a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop. Deputies reported the chauffeur sped off, lost control of the automobile and hit a energy pole.

Pledger passed away at the scene.

“Reuben had a great heart. He was smart, he was funny, he was vibrant, he was a good kid all around. The only thing that messed him up was people,” statedGist

Gist, a previous action instructor at Quality Education Academy, satisfied the teenager a couple of years back.

“He caught on fast to the steps, he was engaged, he was just an awesome young fella and to get to know him throughout that year, that he was on my step team, was everything,” statedGist

Gist states their very first conference was a unforgettable one. Pledger was asked to leave tryouts after he stated something under his breath when he was asked to …