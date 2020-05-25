‘He should be gone by now’: Barnard Castle’s angry elderly residents say Dominic Cummings must go

A reported sighting of Dominic Cummings throughout lockdown has sparked fury amongst older individuals dwelling in Barnard Castle, with many saying he should have been sacked.

Boris Johnson backed his de facto chief of employees on the coronavirus briefing on Sunday, however the supportive message didn’t minimize by means of with older voters within the historic County Durham market city.

Below the medieval ruined fort that offers the city its identify, Richard Mulley, 75, mentioned: “He should be gone by now.





Download the brand new Independent Premium app Sharing the total story, not simply the headlines

“He has been backed by Boris Johnson and that is disgusting. I believe Boris will not be match to run the nation, saying he has completed nothing flawed.

“Everyone else has done what they were asked to do, we were locked in for weeks, while he [Mr Cummings] was coming to our town.”

left Created with Sketch.



proper Created with Sketch.



1/11 2/11 The TImes 3/11 Daily Mirror 4/11 Daily Express 5/11 The Independent 6/11 Daily Mail 7/11 The Guardian 8/11 The Daily Telegraph 9/11 Financial Times 10/11 i 11/11 The Sun

1/11 2/11 The TImes 3/11 Daily Mirror 4/11 Daily Express

5/11 The Independent 6/11 Daily Mail 7/11 The Guardian 8/11 The Daily Telegraph

9/11 Financial Times 10/11 i 11/11 The Sun

Talking concerning the prime minister’s briefing, Mr Mulley mentioned: “He could not even get that proper and could not converse sensibly.

“Well, it didn’t convince anyone in my house.”

Bill Jones, 87, from Barnard Castle – pronounced regionally as “Barn-ad”, mentioned Mr Cummings should not be in submit.

“He should resign,” he mentioned. “Boris should sack him.

“It’s one law for them and another for the rest of us.”

In the city’s most important avenue, which on a sunny Bank Holiday Monday would usually be thronged with motorcyclists stopping on their method by means of Teesdale, Margaret Bennett, 89, mentioned: “I believe it’s dreadful and he should go.

“’Intregrity’ is not the right word to use with the prime minister.”

Watch extra

Judith Phillips, 71, mentioned: “Get rid of him, he should have gone, it is an absolute shame.

“A lot of people are angry, my family is absolutely livid thinking what would they have done if two parents were ill.”

A pensioner buying within the excessive avenue, who requested to not be named, agreed, saying: “Why should individuals observe the foundations, however he doesn’t?

The newest information on Brexit, politics and past direct to your inbox

“He is a law unto himself.”

But there was some understanding from an 81-year-old resident who was widowed simply earlier than lockdown.

The girl, who requested to not be named, mentioned: “I can understand him wanting to see his parents, although I am not sure about him coming to Barnard Castle, if that’s what he did.”

Press Association