A criminal case was instituted in the Investigation Division of the Shengavit Administrative District of the Investigation Department of the RA Investigation Committee on the grounds of Article 34-104, Part 2, Clauses 1, 6, Article 1, Part 1 of the RA Criminal Code, within the framework of which An investigation is underway to find out the circumstances of the incident on the Artashat highway in Yerevan.

According to preliminary data, in 2022 On May 11, 2012, at around 5:25 pm, a person who had committed a crime intentionally illegally killed two or more people in the mentioned place, in a life-threatening manner, fired at two citizens in his possession, but against his will. The crime did not end, as the latter were taken to a medical center and received appropriate medical care.

As a result of the urgent measures taken, a number of circumstances of the incident were revealed, including the identity of the person who had committed the alleged crime, who was arrested in 1988 in Yerevan. is a resident.

An investigation is underway. Measures are taken to find him, present him to the body conducting the proceedings, and ensure an objective and comprehensive investigation.

Notification. Assumed: crime in: the suspect or: the accused considered is: innocent, how many yet: her guilt Proven: no RA: criminal: trial by code established in order:`: of the court`: legal force: in: entered: by verdict:

RA Investigative Committee