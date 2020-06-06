‘He set out to rob him from the moment they met:’ Family of vicar, 81, slam his Romanian husband, 27

The household of an 81-year-old former vicar who left his 27-year-old Romanian toy boy husband greater than £250,000 have accused his younger lover of being a ‘gold digger’ who ‘set out to rob him from the moment they met.’

Philip Clements, a retired Church of England vicar, handed away alone on May 31 in a Bucharest hospital room that was closed to guests amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Widow Florin Marin – who’s 54 years youthful than his husband – mentioned he was upset after Mr Clements handed away however that two days of mourning ‘is sufficient’ and that his late husband wouldn’t need him to be unhappy.

Instead, he’s now wanting ahead to having fun with £150,000 he’ll get from a life insurance coverage coverage, a £100,000 home that was put into his title earlier than Mr Clements died, and a £2,000-a-month-for-life pension.

In distinction, Phillip’s youthful brother Anthony has been left with two ‘favourite family photographs’.

Mr Clements, 71, hit again at Mr Marin, telling MailOnline that each one he needed from his relationship with Phillip was cash.

‘I advised my brother this many instances. Florin is nothing however a gold digger who set out to rob my brother from the moment they met. And now he has received what he needed.

‘The man is a disgrace. I made my feelings clear to Anthony many times. What has happened speaks for itself. Florin has cashed in and has done very well out of my brother.’

Mr Clements, a retired postman added: ‘The whole family feels the same way. I’ve spoken to my different brother Brian about it too and he’s not completely satisfied both about the method Florin has taken benefit of Phillip.

‘We were supposed to inherit Philip’s property however now it’s all gone to Florin. But it’s not about the cash as a result of I’d somewhat have my brother alive. What angers us is the method he’s been handled by his husband.’

A favorite household picture Of Anthony Clements (71), brother Of Deceased Former Vicar Philip Clements, pictured with his brothers on their mom’s 90th birthday, Dover, Kent

Mr Clements revealed that he fell out with Phillip quickly after his relationship with Florin began. He mentioned he final spoke to him 4 years in the past, when he visited him at his dwelling after the two had briefly break up up.

He mentioned: ‘They had been all the time combating and breaking apart. On one event about 4 years in the past I went to console Philip as a result of he was in bits. I supported him by way of it, however I additionally advised him that Florin was no good for him.

‘But he didn’t hear. Philip was a really clever man however not very avenue sensible and it was simple to pull the wool over his eyes and take benefit of him. I may see what was happening however sadly, he couldn’t.’

Mr Clements mentioned that he was knowledgeable about his brother’s loss of life in a telephone name from Florin on Sunday night time.

He mentioned: ‘I had never spoken to Florin before because I wasn’t completely satisfied about his relationship with my brother. I used to be too upset to say something to him on Sunday night time but when I get the alternative once more, I’ll. I would like him to understand how I really feel.’

Pictured: Anthony Clements, brother of Phillip, who handed away alone on May 31 in a Bucharest hospital room that was closed to guests amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Clements added that Florin then rang him once more on Monday night time informing him that Philip had left him two of his favorite pictures.

He fumed: ‘Florin told me that he’d ship them to me. I didn’t have interaction in an extended dialog with him as a result of I don’t like him and I’m not completely satisfied about what he’s executed.’

During the dialog, he was additionally advised that when Philip’s funeral takes place in Romania, his ashes might be scattered in a lake in Bucharest he loved visiting.

Philip was the eldest of three brothers who had been raised in the village of Shepherds Well in Kent. Mr Clements, who has 4 grown up kids and 15 grandchildren, revealed that he and relaxation of the household had been conscious of his sexuality whereas he was nonetheless a practising vicar.

He added: ‘It never bothered me, and it wasn’t one thing that we spoke about as a household. We’re very open-minded folks and had been pleased with Philip simply the method he was. My grandchildren beloved him. It’s only a pity that he by no means discovered a very good, trustworthy relationship.’

Mr Clements revealed that after Philip offered his dwelling in Eastry, Kent he was so involved that he was financially being taken benefit of that he reported the matter to the police.

‘Most of the cash simply vanished and you’ll guess the place it went. The police mentioned that I wanted to produce proof and that as a result of my brother was of sound thoughts, there was nothing they may do.

‘But I was worried about what was going on from the moment he got together with Florin,’ he added.

Mr Clements’s associate Rhona, 66, who has been with him for 24 years mentioned: ‘Philip was a stunning man and the complete household will miss him. Sadly, we won’t be able to go to his funeral and we’re not interested by talking to Florin.’

Mr Marin (proper) mentioned that Mr Clements (left) turned sick with a fever final month after he ran out of medicine throughout the coronavirus lockdown, earlier than being taken to hospital. He examined adverse for COVID, however died in a single day on May 31

Mr Florin (left) mentioned he cried 'for 2 days' at the loss of life of Mr Clements (proper) however 'that's sufficient' and he's now determined to get on with his life

Detailing precisely what he acquired in the will, Mr Marin mentioned he'll get £150,000 from a life insurance coverage coverage, a £100,000 residence in Bucharest that was put into his title, and a £2,000-for-life British pension – until he remarries

Florin revealed how Mr Clements had fallen sick throughout the coronavirus lockdown after he was unable to go to his GP in the UK and was left working low on medicine.

He insists that Mr Clements refused to go to hospital for a number of days – growing a fever and turning into disoriented – earlier than he insisted on taking the aged man himself.

Once in hospital, Florin mentioned he was separated from his husband as he was positioned on a quarantined coroanvirus ward amid fears he had the illness.

Tests got here again adverse and Mr Clements was transferred as an alternative to a cardiac ward, however slipped right into a coma and was positioned on life assist.

Florin mentioned he then acquired a name round midnight on May 31 from the hospital confirming that his husband had handed away.

'People will suppose that I'm a widow with a black hat who's crying, and I did cry, however two days is sufficient', Mr Marin revealed in an interview with Mail Online that happened from his £100,000 Bucharest home that Mr Clements purchased and put in his title.

‘Philip did not need me to cry, he needed folks to be completely satisfied no matter occurred.

‘I do not need to present folks my emotions as a result of my husband died, as a result of some folks take benefit of that and there are people who find themselves completely satisfied as a result of of your unhappiness,’ he added.

‘I’m 27 years outdated and I’m not challenged.’

Mr Marin will get pleasure from a £2,000 British widower pension for the relaxation of life until he remarries.

‘He was my husband and that is my proper,’ he mentioned.

Mr Marin may also get £10,000 from a life insurance coverage coverage to organise a funeral, however mentioned it will likely be a easy ceremony with no wake or celebration – and that Mr Clements’ ashes might be unfold in a park in accordance with his will.

In addition, Mr Marin will get round £150,000 from Mr Clements’ life insurance coverage coverage.

Mr Marin additionally revealed he might be given £10,000 to organize a funeral – however in accordance with Mr Clements’ needs he’ll scatter his ashes in a park with out a wake or a celebration

Mr Clements (left and proper) lived and labored as a priest earlier than assembly Mr Marin on relationship web site Gaydar 4 years in the past, when he determined to go away his former life behind and transfer to Bucharest so they might be collectively

Mr Clements is pictured amongst crowds assembly Prince Charles in a glimpse at his life earlier than shifting to Romania

Mr Clements (left at a homosexual delight parade and proper at dwelling) briefly break up from Florin after disapproving of his late-night visits to golf equipment and a rumoured affair with a person named Jesus, however the pair finally reconciled

They lived collectively in an unique group referred to as Cosmopolis (pictured) on the outskirts of the Romanian capital

‘My darling folks, it isn’t my fault that left me with this cash,’ the 27-year-old mentioned.

He added the the quantity was ‘not that vast, it is not like saying, wow, it is one or two million kilos.’

Mr Marin says he’ll ‘all the time bear in mind Philip’ however hasn’t dominated out future relationships.

The couple met on the on-line relationship web site Gaydar and received married three years in the past in Kent – however their relationship hadn’t been plain crusing.

They skilled turbulence early on when Mr Clements tried residing in Bucharest.

Rows over Mr Marin’s clubbing into the early hours and an alleged affair with a Spaniard named Jesús noticed the former vicar transfer again to England after just some months, regardless of having offered his dwelling to dwell in the Romanian capital.

They had been in a position to maintain their romance alive with Whatsapp messaging, nonetheless, whereas Mr Marin moved to work in Spain.

The couple reconciled in March this yr after the ex-vicar mentioned he was completely satisfied for Mr Marin to go to homosexual golf equipment at the weekends with folks his personal age.

Mr Clements is pictured left throughout his former life as a priest. Pictured proper is a e book he wrote on his battle with despair

Early of their relationship, Mr Florin was residing and dealing in Britain however as their relationship progressed they break up their time between the UK, Spain and Romania earlier than settling in Bucharest

Mr Clements fell sick throughout the coronavirus lockdown after working low on medicine and initially refused to go to hospital (pictured left at dwelling not lengthy earlier than he died) however was finally taken there by Florin (pictured on the ward proper) the place he was put in isolation earlier than passing away

Florin (proper) says his husband wouldn’t have needed folks to be unhappy at his passing however to get on and luxuriate in life – which is precisely what he plans to do. He has not dominated out future relationships, however doesn’t plan to remarry

Mr Clements had been utilizing his church and educating pension to assist pay for his or her residing bills of their two-bedroom Bucharest dwelling earlier than falling sick.

Mr Marin had mentioned beforehand he needed to be Mr Clements’ carer and did not thoughts the adverse opinions folks might need.

During the interview Mr Marin recalled the final days he spent with his husband.

He mentioned Mr Clements suffered from a quantity of well being circumstances and was prevented from seeing his GP in the UK as a result of of lockdown measures to gradual the coronavirus unfold.

Disruptions attributable to the outbreak additionally stopped him from receiving his medicine from the UK, which can have worsened his circumstances, Mr Marin mentioned.

He started to fear about his husband’s well being after he developed a fever of 40 levels.

‘I assumed it might be Covid-19 however I instantly mentioned, no, as a result of we do not go out, we do not meet folks. We stayed in the balcony with the masks.’

Mr Marin referred to as an ambulance that rushed Mr Clements to Bucharest’s Elias Hospital.

‘The final sight I had of him was when he was taken out from the ambulance,’ mentioned Mr Marin, who was not allowed to go to due to the restrictions imposed to curb the pandemic.

He handed nurses a letter to give to Mr Clements, and ‘advised him that everybody who beloved him was praying for him in England and that the cat was positive and lacking him.

‘I advised him I beloved him and that the whole lot can be positive, however I do not know if he learn the letter.’

Mr Clements might be cremated and his ashes unfold in ‘a park with a lake in Bucharest’ as directed in his will.

Philip Clements and Florin Marin on their marriage ceremony day in Kent three years in the past. After a rift the pair live reconciled earlier this yr in Bucharest, however Mr Clements has now handed away following a interval of sick well being

Mr Clements and Mr Marin are pictured on their marriage ceremony day in Kent, earlier than shifting to the Romanian capital of Bucharest

Mr Clements (proper) offered his dwelling in Kent for £214,750 earlier than shifting to Romania and shopping for a flat in Bucharest. He returned to England shortly after as a result of the pair skilled turbulence of their relationship, however Mr Clements says they have now reached an understanding and live collectively once more

Mr Clements (left) is pictured assembly Princess Anne (proper) throughout his former life as a priest earlier than assembly Mr Marin

‘He did not need folks to be unhappy however to be completely satisfied, to be themselves,’ Mr Marin added.

Mr Clements requested a non-public funeral attended solely by his widower and a handful of kinfolk and associates in addition to a easy spiritual ceremony held in his reminiscence.

Mr Marin mentioned he’ll discover an Anglican priest to conduct the ceremony as opposed to an Orthodox priest from the socially conservative and anti-gay marriage Romanian Church.

He mentioned he saved supplied common updates to Mr Clements’ UK household and associates on his husband’s ailing well being.

Although Marin was rejected by one of the brothers, he mentioned he’s prepared to ‘forgive what occurred in the previous’ for the sake of his husband.