He ran 100 miles in a day to raise nearly $17,000 for suicide prevention programs for veterans

But he was not there to grill, and he had been there to conduct — and the meals served as his fuel.

While others led to Exploration Peak Park to relax with their families, Makredes had a assignment: conduct 100 miles in 24 hours to raise cash and consciousness around veterans suicide.

As of Wednesday, Makredes had increased nearly $16,000 throughout his online design and yet another $1,000 in t-shirt earnings. That’s nearly enough to provide three veterans counselling therapy for that an whole calendar year, ” he explained.

“Twenty-four hours isn’t anything in the grand scheme of things,” Makredes told CNN on Tuesday, a day after finishing the run. “I do this so I can make someone’s life better.”

More compared to 225 laps around the playground

This is the third season which Makredes has finished a 24 hour jog. Last year, ” he ran 88 miles along with the year earlier 80.

The 28-year old understands precisely what to package to keep him moving: container of sausage, banana sandwiches and electrolyte beverages — to nourish his body during the run.

Some of his family , friends and softball teammates joined him a. M. on Sunday dawn to cheer him as he began his very first lap around the playground.

Throughout Sunday and to Monday dawn, Makredes ran over 225 laps around the playground to achieve his aim of 100 miles. He completed all the miles only within the 24 hour markers around 9 a. m. on Monday.

“I needed the number of miles to be super high so people would care about the cause,” Makredes said. “It also really tests me, my will power and pushes my body to the limits.”

At instances, individuals joined him and finished a lap along with him. His loved him fresh snacks and water as he passed from the beginning line. They even held up sparklers at nighttime to reveal their support.

Makredes stated he took 2 pairs of sneakers and each 20 miles he’d change from these to help stop blisters.