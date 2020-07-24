He promised his friend he’d split the cash if he won the lottery. He’s doing just that with his $22 million jackpot

Twenty 8 years later on, Cook kept his word.

The Elk Mound, Wisconsin, male won a tremendous $22 million playing thePowerball

.

And real to his word, he connected to his old fishing palFeeney

.

The 2 good friends had actually been purchasing tickets weekly and were stunned their luck lastly occurred.

After truth set in, Cook did what any hard-working American would do: he give up his task!

He’s now taking pleasure in the retired life along with Feeney, a retired firemen.

The set selected the cash choice of $167 million, which indicates they each took house about $5.7 million after taxes.

So, what huge strategies are these 2 good friends hatching now? The response is easy: Spend more time together.

The long time good friends and their other halves took a trip a long time earlier, and they prepare to do it once again.

But this time, rather of a Chryler PT Cruiser Convertible, they’ll be presenting in something more trendy.