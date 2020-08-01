‘He needs more experience with trophies!’ – Aubameyang drops the FA Cup after Arsenal heroics

The Gunners star played a critical function in assisting his side get their hands on the prize however had a hard time to keep it in his grasp

After assisting Arsenal to a 2- 1 success over Chelsea in the FA Cup last, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had a hard time with the resulting flatware as he was recorded dropping the historical prize.

With no- one on hand to present the cup to Aubameyang due to the coronavirus pandemic, he was delegated gather it himself and right away appeared to discover the prize difficult to hold as he took it over to his group- mates to commemorate.

But simply as the Gunners will delight in lifting the renowned piece of flatware for a record 14 th time, the Arsenal star immediately dropped it, much to the humour of those seeing on.

Thankfully, the cup appeared to prevent any major damage as Aubameyang ultimately lofted the title over his head in event.

Arsenal supervisor Mikel Arteta saw the lighter side of Aubameyang’s prize drop, taking it as a possibility to guarantee him there will be more flatware to come at the Emirates must he choose to re- indication.

“It can happen, I think it happened a few years back as well,” Arteta stated.

“He needs more experience with trophies! We can get him used to that.”

Gunners protector Rob Holding likewise saw the prize drop coming, …