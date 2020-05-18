James Woods is an exception in Hollywood – an outspoken conservative who has no issues expressing his assist and admiration of President Donald Trump.

Woods on Trump: ‘He loves America more than any President in my lifetime’

Woods did this once more on Sunday, tweeting, “Let’s face it. Donald Trump is a rough individual. He is vain, insensitive and raw.”

“But he loves America more than any President in my lifetime,” Woods added.

“He is the last firewall between us and this cesspool called Washington. I’ll take him any day over any of these bums,” Woods shared together with his 2.73 million followers.

The pro-Trump publish from Woods was one of some tweets he shared on Sunday defending the President and criticizing Barack Obama after the previous president put down the U.S. strategy to the coronavirus over the weekend.

Obama Criticizes Trump’s Handling of the Coronavirus Crisis

Obama stated on Saturday throughout a livestreamed graduation speech for Harvard that the COVID-19 disaster, which has precipitated greater than 1.four million instances within the U.S. this 12 months and killed greater than 89,000 individuals, has “finally torn back the curtain on the idea that so many of the folks in charge know what they’re doing.”

“A lot of them aren’t even pretending to be in charge,” Obama stated, with out mentioning the President or anybody within the administration by identify.

Trump calls Obama ‘Grossly Incompetent’

Trump responded to Obama’s feedback on Sunday, telling reporters outdoors the White House that his Democratic predecessor was “grossly incompetent.”

“Look, he was an incompetent president. That’s all I can say. Grossly incompetent,” Trump stated.

Trump additionally thanked Woods on Sunday for his type phrases, writing: “I think that is a great compliment. Thank you James!”

“And indeed it was intended as such, Mr. President. Rough men stay the course,” Woods replied. “Treachery, however, is the most dangerous enemy a leader can face. Even Caesar succumbed to it. Be wary. Stay strong. God bless.”

#Obamagate

Woods’s shared his pro-Trump tweet including the #ObamaGate hashtag, a phrase the President has shared many occasions on social media that he believes brings gentle to his predecessor’s administration allegedly concentrating on Trump’s 2016 presidential marketing campaign by the FBI “unmasking” former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.