He lacks ‘necessary enthusiasm’ to beat President Trump

Radically leftwing filmmaker Michael Moore simply spoke out to blast Joe Biden, saying that he doesn’t have what it takes to beat President Donald Trump.

“Biden does not generate the necessary enthusiasm that it’s going to take to get people out,” Moore informed Vanity Fair. “The Democrats are cynically counting on everyone’s desire to remove Trump.”

“This has been a crazy year, a crazy election year, a crazy year on so many levels,” Moore continued. “Anything you would have predicted back in December or January is out the window. The year we thought we were going to have on any level is out the window. So if it’s all out the window, what else is out the window?”

“Nothing is lined up right this year. Just because he’s got the most delegates and everybody’s conceded, it doesn’t mean he’s going to be the nominee,” he added of Biden. “They’re not even going to have a real convention. Anything can happen.”

Moore, who was a supporter of Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT), stated the Democratic Party “ditched” Biden earlier this 12 months when he “was losing everything so badly.”

“The Democratic establishment ditched Biden back in January when he was losing everything so badly. What’d they do? They changed the debate rules to let Bloomberg in. They were so desperate,” Moore defined. “They were ready to dump Biden like a hot potato, and they will do it again if they need to.”

This comes after Moore warned Democrats that Trump would possibly win once more, saying that the president is “going to do well” in November as a result of he hasn’t misplaced “any of his support.”

“None of us should take him for granted,” Moore informed Bill Maher, referring to the president. “We need to behave as if he will win a second term,” he added. “Anybody who right now says, ‘Oh no,’ you’re really part of the problem because you’re not taking this seriously. He [Trump] knows exactly what he’s doing. He was just in Michigan this week. It’s the third time he’s been in Michigan in three weeks. He believes he’s going to somehow pull this off.”

Here’s hoping that Moore is correct, and that Trump trounces Biden come November!

This piece was written by PoliZette Staff on May 25, 2020. It initially appeared in LifeZette and is utilized by permission.

