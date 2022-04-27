In 2022, proceedings were initiated in the Askeran District Investigation Division of the Territorial Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan. On April 26, 2012, at around 2:30 pm, NE, a temporary resident of the city of Martuni, Azerbaijan, during an argument with his wife Gayane Yeganyan in the interior of a “Mercedes-Benz” car in the administrative area of ​​Krasni village, Askeran region, illegally took his life. In case of hitting, killing, then attempting suicide in the car with gasoline with a kitchen knife, in case of burns in accordance with Article 103, Part 1 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Article 109, Part 1 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan criminal case.

Urgent investigative-judicial actions are being carried out to find out the circumstances of the case.

“The investigation is underway.

Notice. A person suspected or accused of an alleged crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty in accordance with the Criminal Procedure Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, by a court judgment that has entered into force.

Investigative Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan