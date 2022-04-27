In 2022, proceedings were initiated in the Askeran District Investigation Division of the Territorial Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan. On April 26, 2012, at around 2:30 pm, NE, a temporary resident of the city of Martuni, Azerbaijan, during an argument with his wife Gayane Yeganyan in the interior of a “Mercedes-Benz” car in the administrative area of Krasni village, Askeran region, illegally took his life. In case of hitting, killing, then attempting suicide in the car with gasoline with a kitchen knife, in case of burns in accordance with Article 103, Part 1 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Article 109, Part 1 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan criminal case.
Ելի Urgent investigative-judicial actions are being carried out to find out the circumstances of the case.
“The investigation is underway.
Notice. A person suspected or accused of an alleged crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty in accordance with the Criminal Procedure Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, by a court judgment that has entered into force.
Investigative Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan
According to the Law on Copyright and Related Rights, the reproduction of excerpts from news materials should not reveal a significant part of the news material. When reproducing excerpts from news materials on the site, it is mandatory to mention the name of the media outlet in the title of the excerpt, as well as to place an active link to the site.