Despite the reality that the media has actually been attempting to make it appear like things were “mostly peaceful” in Kenosha, Wisconsin when President Donald Trump gone to on Tuesday, video footage spreading out online is revealing that things were actually not “peaceful” at all.

BLM Militant Kicks Trump Supporter When He’s Down

A chilling video is going viral revealing the minute a Trump advocate was begun the head by a Black Lives Matter militant as the conservative was laying on the ground, flat on his back.

Trump advocate enters into a battle with a couple of Black lives matter fans however numerous protected him from other protesters

Another video caught what occurred next, as somebody in the crowd can be heard shouting “He just got his a** beat! He just got his a** beat!” as the Trump advocate attempted to get up.

More of the run-in. The male was lead away without more event

Trump Supporting Victim Speaks Out

The victim of this attack, determined just as David, later on informed WDJT-TV that he was entrusted a severely …