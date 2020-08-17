The singer Taylor Swift just launched a truly vile attack on President Donald Trump over the U.S. Postal Service, going so far as to claim that he is trying to cheat his way to a win in November by “dismantling” the federal agency.

“Trump’s calculated dismantling of USPS proves one thing clearly,” Swift tweeted Saturday. “He is WELL AWARE that we do not want him as our president. He’s chosen to blatantly cheat and put millions of Americans’ lives at risk in an effort to hold on to power.”

“Donald Trump’s ineffective leadership gravely worsened the crisis that we are in and he is now taking advantage of it to subvert and destroy our right to vote and vote safely,” she added. “Request a ballot early. Vote early.”

