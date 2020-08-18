‘He is clearly in over his head’: Read Michelle Obama’s full speech denouncing Donald Trump

Former First Lady’s Michelle Obama’s speech to the Democratic National Convention, as broadcastAug 17, 2020:

Good night, everybody. It’s a tough time, and everybody’s sensation it in various methods. And I understand a great deal of folks hesitate to tune into a political convention today or to politics in basic. Believe me, I get that. But I am here this evening since I like this nation with all my heart, and it discomforts me to see a lot of individuals harming.

I have actually satisfied a lot of of you. I have actually heard your stories. And through you, I have actually seen this nation’s guarantee. And thanks to a lot of who came prior to me, thanks to their labor and sweat and blood, I have actually had the ability to live that guarantee myself.

That’s the story ofAmerica All those folks who compromised and got rid of a lot in their own times since they desired something more, something much better for their kids.

There’s a great deal of charm in that story. There’s a great deal of discomfort in it, too, a great deal of battle and oppression and work delegated do. And who we pick as our president in this election will figure out whether we honor that battle and chip away at that oppression and keep alive the really possibility of ending up that work.

I are among a handful of individuals living today who have actually seen firsthand the enormous weight and remarkable power of …

