On April 26, 29-year-old Sona Mnatsakanyan was hit by a car of a traffic police officer serving at the intersection of Leo-Paronyan streets in Yerevan, killing 29-year-old Sona Mnatsakanyan. She was pregnant and expecting her first child. Sona Mnatsakanyan’s husband, Ashot Vardanyan, made a post on Facebook ել post photos by writing ․
“She changed me, she had the most beautiful smile in the world. I was the most successful person on the planet for 8 months and 2 days. “His smile could unite nations, and his hug was warmer than a man’s.”
