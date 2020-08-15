He got laid off along with thousands in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Antoine’s has actually been on the New Orleans menu for 180 years.

That’s practically 2 centuries of serving.

For Kevin O’Neill, he’s been serving for the last 8 years.

He was in charge of whatever everyone beverages.

Until he got laid off from the location he likes.

WGNO’s really own Bill Wood states Kevin O’Neill is among numerous employees now in the joblessness line due to the fact that of the pandemic.

The joblessness rate rose from 5.2 percent last summertime to 12.9 percent this summertime.

That implies about one-third of the city’s 90,000 hospitality employees are not working.

And that might be the method it will be till rehiring starts.

And that might not be for another 6 months.