He donated blood, now he’s won a new Cadillac

EDMOND,Okla (KFOR)– Duane Swanson simply commemorated his 77th birthday a few days ago, now he has another factor to commemorate: Today he won a new Cadillac CTS from Bob Moore Cadillac.

Swanson donated blood to the Bob Moore Blood Drive 2 weeks earlier, and today was his fortunate day when he pressed the essential fob opening the door to a new Cadillac CTS. The Vietnam veteran stated he has donated more than 28 pints of blood for many years.

“It’s important to donate because you will save someone’s life,” stated Swanson.

This is the 20th year of the Bob Moore Blood Drive in association with theOklahoma Blood Institute KFOR is happy to be the tv sponsor of this year’s occasion.

Ahmond Dawson, General Manager of Bob Moore Cadillac, stated, “It’s always important for the Bob Moore organization to give back to the community. Giving back to the community not just with our services here at the dealership, but also in the community as far as helping out with OBI (Oklahoma Blood Institute) and the blood drive.”

Swanson stated he’s never ever actually won anything prior to in his life, however today his luck definitely altered.

CURRENT HEADINGS: