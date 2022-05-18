He did not succeed in ballet, he succeeded in the theater, maybe he also wrote | Morning

Interview with actress Emma Manukyan

– Emma, ​​from our point of view, you are a popular actor today and let us note that you are loved by the audience. It turned out that in the Drama Theater we met you only in the plays directed by Grigor Khachatryan, including “Gangster Mac”, “Uninvited Anna”, “The Marriage of Figaro”, moreover, in different mental states, one in different characters. Recently, you appeared in the role of Yarolika in the play “Chuchel” directed by the same director. As always, this time the director received a highly artistic work. But one observation. In “Chuchel” you presented yourself as if you were experiencing what happened to you. Those who have not been present at the premiere of the play, let’s say that it is staged according to Vladimir Zheleznikov’s “The Scarecrow” novel. And the famous film director Roland Bikov in 1984 The film of the same name is well known to many. About “Choucheli” a little later. You have repeated the words of Marcello Mastroianni once or twice in the interviews: if you want to become an actor, first of all learn to wait, which we will not say in your case, because you are a desirable actor in both theater and soap operas. Is there anyone who just holds your hand and paves the way?

– My contact with art started in kindergarten. I was 5 years old when the leading ballet dancers of our opera house Garush Khunoyan, who later became my godfather, and Ruben Tonoyan came to the kindergarten. They were looking for children with “ballet” information. I was also elected, but that was the period when my mother injured her leg, the doctor advised bed rest, and I, of course, could not participate in the group rehearsals. Can you imagine, my love for dance was so great that I was looking for a thousand and one reasons to skimp and rehearse for even a few minutes. This was noticed by the deputy director of the kindergarten. After a while, he came to our house and announced that if you could not bring the child to the group rehearsals, I would take on that responsibility myself. After that I attended rehearsals and was advised to study at a dance college. That’s how I found myself in the class of famous ballet dancer and teacher Anna Marikyan. Some of my classmates became famous ballet dancers, including Ruben Muradyan, the premiere dancer of our theater, Ludwig Ispiryan, one of the leading ballet dancers in Israel today, and others. You said that I presented myself in “Chuchel” as if I was experiencing what happened to me. In fact, your observation coincides with each other. I will say straight. Both in the play and during my college years, my classmates “bullied” me (the use of physical or psychological force by another person against another person – SD). In my case, it was the psychological factor, because, for some reason, I started to gain weight and be different from the others. And that is in the case when, I assure you, I was almost not fed. Of course, it is possible that such pressures around me were the reason. After graduating from college, I realized that the doors of the opera house would not open for me. And since I was realistic from a young age, I realized that it was time to choose a second profession, to study.

– And, of course, you chose the profession of an actor.



– No, I started attending a Latin American dance studio headed by Gevorg Markosyan. Here, too, my coach, as you said, took me by the hand and led me to not only Armenian but also international competitions. But here too I realized that sports dances are not for life and I decided, again without leaving the field of culture, to choose theatrical science. My mother did not welcome my choice, saying why write about actors, if you can be on stage yourself. I started taking lessons from Margarita Mnatsakanyan, then I entered the theatrical institute, Hrachya Ashughyan’s course. Let me say without going into details that at the end of the first year, Satenik Matevosyan stopped me while passing the exams and simply invited me to the course he led. I believed him and understood that, although I had deep respect for Mr. Ashughyan, I had to go. I did so because I felt that he still had to hold my hand, help me, and lift me up.

– You have been in the drama theater for about five years. Who noticed here and took your hand… And why a dramatic theater?

– From the first day of studying at the institute, I had a thought that I should go to drama. After graduating from the institute, I married my classmate Vilen Sargsyan. Then I was expecting a baby. This condition, of course, did not allow him to move freely. And I started reading and reading, as a result of which I defended a scientific thesis on “Khoren Abrahamyan – a Shakespearean actor?” Then my daughter Sara was born and I realized that I had to go to the drama theater I dreamed of. I went. And Grigor Khachatryan himself “opened the door” of the drama and immediately entrusted me with the role of Katya in Dostoevsky’s play “Uninvited Anna”, which was a “springboard” for me. My heroine was 9 years old. Moreover, I still play Anna. You know, in this play I feel like the end of the 18th century, the beginning of the 19th century, in the Petersburg environment. Without going into details, I should mention that during the rehearsals, there were moments when I wanted to tell Grigor that I was giving up that role. But the opposite happened. he was able to realize his directorial ideas in such a way, as well as to “collect” my character in such a way that what was achieved turned out. Sorry for the loud words, I’m satisfied with the result.

– You once said that you can be on stage 24 hours a day without a break. If we add the employment in the soap operas to what you said, then there is. Is there time for your daughter Sarah?

– Sarah is in love with drama theater. He knows all the performances by heart. He also attends the music school after Sayat-Nova. My friends in the theater love him very much. In a word, it grows behind the scenes. He also has his world…

– It turns out that mother and daughter spend most of the day together. And Sarah’s father…

– The father is also busy. Experiments, filming… Our life has become natural for us. It is true that from time to time I hear that everyone in your family lives their own life. It has become ordinary for us. Yes, it is our life and we are happy.

– Nevertheless, we are Armenians and it is not excluded that one of your roles will not be accepted by your husband.

– Our views in art are similar, if not the same. If I read and understand that this role is not acceptable to me or, frankly, my husband will not like it, I immediately reject it.

“Let’s go back to Chucheli.” We know that you worked with Grigor Khachatryan on the text. Why did the director choose you?

– Grigor translated Zheleznikov’s novel and the future performance in the original version was completely based on it. Then we once realized from the experiments going on “around the table” that it was very Soviet, therefore outdated, and we decided to use a new vocabulary on that skeleton and write it anew together with the director. As a result, we got a work that is completely new and modern. On the other hand, if the audience wants to see their favorite novel, I will immediately say that they will be disappointed, because it has changed completely, but if they want to see something new with old motives, I think they will like it. We have tried to be honest, to make a performance that will give an opportunity to speak, to think about today’s world. I do not remember now, but at some point we started working together on the text and, most importantly, we decided to start that work from the beginning. I am glad that I was given such an opportunity. In fact, I inadvertently started doing other work as well. Let me say one more thing. I started writing at school age, but my family did not know about it. I was 9 years old when, impressed by the movie “Amadeus”, I took a pen and wrote an essay. Frankly, this is the first time I am raising this. I have autobiographical humorous writings…

– Ballet dancer, sports dancer, actress, and is it possible that one day you will introduce yourself as a writer?

– It’s possible. It will probably be after the age of 50. I think in order to write a book, to publish it, one has to live, survive, and then only the sediment, if it can be expressed that way, should be handed over to the paper.



Interview by Samvel DANIELYAN

“Aravot” daily

17.05.2022: