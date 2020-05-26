He asked Twitter to remove Trump’s false tweets about his dead wife. Twitter refused

has come below growing strain to remove the tweets, however the firm is just not bending, regardless of being known as out by a few of the folks personally damage by the posts.

Trump’s smears about Scarborough heart on the 2001 demise of Lori Klausutis, who labored in his Florida workplace when he served in Congress. Scarborough’s opponents and a bevy of web trolls have tried to blame him for her demise, despite the fact that he was in Washington on the time.

Trump introduced up the baseless principle as soon as in 2017, inflicting a surge of newfound consideration about Klausutis’ demise — and unwelcome telephone calls to her relations.

Family members and mates of Klausutis have watched, a few of them in disgust, however have avoided commenting publicly for worry that they’d simply additional the conspiracy principle.

Klausutis’ widower, T.J. Klausutis, took motion in personal final week, writing to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and asking him to remove Trump’s tweets.

“Nearly 19 years ago, my wife, who had an undiagnosed heart condition, fell and hit her head on her desk at work. She was found dead the next morning. Her name is Lori Kaye Klausutis and she was 28 years old when she died,” he wrote in a letter to Dorsey dated May 21. “Her passing is the single most painful thing that I have ever had to deal with in my 52 years and continues to haunt her parents and sister.”

T.J. mentioned he has tried to honor his late spouse by defending her reminiscence “as I would have protected her in life.”

He mentioned that is why he was writing to Dorsey.

“The President’s tweet that suggests that Lori was murdered — without evidence (and contrary to the official autopsy) — is a violation of Twitter’s community rules and terms of service,” he wrote. “An ordinary user like me would be banished from the platform for such a tweet but I am only asking that these tweets be removed.”

Scarborough’s co-host and spouse Mika Brzezinski has additionally utilized strain, together with on their program “Morning Joe.”

“You can keep tweeting about Joe, but you’re just hurting other people,” Brzezinski mentioned to Trump on the air final week.

She publicly asked for a gathering with Dorsey and mentioned, on Twitter , that “it’s just crazy that Trump, the chief law enforcement officer of the US is using the power of the presidency to harass someone who is a critic.” She mentioned it is “nuts that this is accepted. Nuts.”

On Sunday, when CNN Business asked Twitter if Trump’s “cold case” tweets violated its guidelines and if any motion can be taken, the corporate declined to remark.

Three hours later, Twitter advised CNN Business that it will not be eradicating the tweets.

“We are deeply sorry about the pain these statements, and the attention they are drawing, are causing the family,” a Twitter spokesperson mentioned. “We’ve been working to expand existing product features and policies so we can more effectively address things like this going forward, and we hope to have those changes in place shortly.”

The firm didn’t present any particulars on what “product features and policies” it has been working to broaden.

Last yr, Twitter mentioned it was instituting a coverage that may make some exceptions for world leaders like Trump. The firm mentioned it deliberate to place a disclaimer on future tweets from world leaders that break its guidelines however which Twitter decides are within the “public interest.”

Klausutis had no speedy touch upon Twitter’s assertion.

The president posted twice extra about Scarborough on Tuesday morning, seemingly in response to information protection of his conduct. He identified that the conspiracy principle was not a “Donald Trump original thought, this has been going on for years, long before I joined the chorus.”