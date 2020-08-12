HDMI to VGA, Benfei Gold-Plated HDMI to VGA 6 Feet Cable (Male to Male) Compatible for Computer, Desktop, Laptop, PC, Monitor, Projector, HDTV, Raspberry Pi, Roku, Xbox and More



Price: $11.59

(as of Aug 12,2020 14:02:18 UTC – Details)

Product Description

BENFEI HDMI to VGA Male to Male Cable

Benfei HDMI to VGA Cable provides a cost-effective and easy solution for connecting a desktop, laptop, or other devices with HDMI port to a VGA display such as monitor, projector or TV. Connect the HDMI male end of the cable to your HDMI device, and connect the VGA male end to your VGA display.

Specifications

– Input: HDMI Male

– Output: VGA Male

– Audio Support: No

– Installation: Plug and Play

Crystal Clear Image



Supports resolutions up to 1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz (1080p Full HD), including 720p and 1600×1200 for HD monitors or projectors.

Widely Usage



Compatible with computer, pc, desktop, laptop, ultrabook, notebook, Chromebook, Raspberry Pi, Intel Nuc, Roku, PS3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Wii U, Set Top Box, TV BOX, or other devices with HDMI port;

Note:

NOT compatible with Blu-ray, PS4, Apple MacBook Pro with Retina Display, Mac mini, and Apple TV, those devices are low voltage HDMI source, could not provide enough power for chipset through HDMI slot. Another solution, HDMI to VGA with external power input is required. Please see the table in the following.

This adpater is used to connect the HDMI source to the VGA Display, it could not work in the opposite direction. For the VGA source to HDMI Monitor solution, please see the table in the following.

Generally the weakest point on cables is the jack and sheath connection point. This vulnerability is removed from BENFEI with precision laser welding which holds fast, in all conditions.

Ultra Durable



Gold-plated connectors resist corrosion, provide rigidity, and improve the signal performance

Adopt Advanced PCBA solution to gurrante the solution durability

Reinforced joint to ensure the durability

Video Mirror Direction

HDMI Source to VGA Display

HDMI Source to VGA Display

HDMI Source to VGA Display

VGA Source to HDMI Display

HDMI Source to VGA Display

Audio Output

No

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Whether supports Blu-ray, PS4, Apple MacBook Pro with Retina Display, Mac mini, and Apple TV

Not Support

Support

Support

Not Related

Support

HDMI

Male

Male

Female

Female

Male

VGA

Male

Male

Male

Male

Female

Length

6 Feet

6 Feet

SUPERIOR STABILITY – Built-in advanced IC chip converts HDMI digital signal to VGA analog signal; It is NOT a bi-directional converter and cannot transmit signals from VGA to HDMI

INCREDIBLE PERFORMANCE – The HDMI male to VGA Male cable supports resolutions up to 1920×[email protected] (1080p Full HD) including 720p, 1600×1200, 1280×1024 for high definition monitors or projectors; Gold plated HDMI connector resists corrosion and abrasion and improve the signal transmission performance; Molded strain relief increases cable durability

BROAD COMPATIBILITY – The HDMI-VGA adapter is compatible with computer, pc, desktop, laptop, ultrabook, notebook, Chromebook, Raspberry Pi, Intel Nuc, Roku, PS3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Wii U, Set Top Box, TV BOX, or other devices with HDMI port; NOT compatible with Blu-ray player and devices with low-power HDMI ports such as SONY PS4, Apple MacBook Pro with Retina Display, Mac mini, and Apple TV; For the low-power HDMI devices, please refer to – https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01KLKQN9U

18 MONTH WARRANTY – Exclusive Benfei Unconditional 18-month Warranty ensures long-time satisfaction of your purchase; Friendly and easy-to-reach customer service to solve your problems timely