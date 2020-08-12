HDMI to VGA, Benfei Gold-Plated HDMI to VGA 6 Feet Cable (Male to Male) Compatible for Computer, Desktop, Laptop, PC, Monitor, Projector, HDTV, Raspberry Pi, Roku, Xbox and More

Price: $11.59
Product Description
BENFEI HDMI to VGA Male to Male Cable
Benfei HDMI to VGA Cable provides a cost-effective and easy solution for connecting a desktop, laptop, or other devices with HDMI port to a VGA display such as monitor, projector or TV. Connect the HDMI male end of the cable to your HDMI device, and connect the VGA male end to your VGA display.
Specifications
– Input: HDMI Male
– Output: VGA Male
– Audio Support: No
– Installation: Plug and Play
Crystal Clear Image
Supports resolutions up to 1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz (1080p Full HD), including 720p and 1600×1200 for HD monitors or projectors.
Widely Usage
Compatible with computer, pc, desktop, laptop, ultrabook, notebook, Chromebook, Raspberry Pi, Intel Nuc, Roku, PS3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Wii U, Set Top Box, TV BOX, or other devices with HDMI port;
Note:
NOT compatible with Blu-ray, PS4, Apple MacBook Pro with Retina Display, Mac mini, and Apple TV, those devices are low voltage HDMI source, could not provide enough power for chipset through HDMI slot. Another solution, HDMI to VGA with external power input is required. Please see the table in the following.
This adpater is used to connect the HDMI source to the VGA Display, it could not work in the opposite direction. For the VGA source to HDMI Monitor solution, please see the table in the following.
Generally the weakest point on cables is the jack and sheath connection point. This vulnerability is removed from BENFEI with precision laser welding which holds fast, in all conditions.
Ultra Durable
Gold-plated connectors resist corrosion, provide rigidity, and improve the signal performance
Adopt Advanced PCBA solution to gurrante the solution durability
Reinforced joint to ensure the durability
Video Mirror Direction
HDMI Source to VGA Display
HDMI Source to VGA Display
HDMI Source to VGA Display
VGA Source to HDMI Display
HDMI Source to VGA Display
Audio Output
No
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Whether supports Blu-ray, PS4, Apple MacBook Pro with Retina Display, Mac mini, and Apple TV
Not Support
Support
Support
Not Related
Support
HDMI
Male
Male
Female
Female
Male
VGA
Male
Male
Male
Male
Female
Length
6 Feet
6 Feet
SUPERIOR STABILITY – Built-in advanced IC chip converts HDMI digital signal to VGA analog signal; It is NOT a bi-directional converter and cannot transmit signals from VGA to HDMI
INCREDIBLE PERFORMANCE – The HDMI male to VGA Male cable supports resolutions up to 1920×[email protected] (1080p Full HD) including 720p, 1600×1200, 1280×1024 for high definition monitors or projectors; Gold plated HDMI connector resists corrosion and abrasion and improve the signal transmission performance; Molded strain relief increases cable durability
BROAD COMPATIBILITY – The HDMI-VGA adapter is compatible with computer, pc, desktop, laptop, ultrabook, notebook, Chromebook, Raspberry Pi, Intel Nuc, Roku, PS3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Wii U, Set Top Box, TV BOX, or other devices with HDMI port; NOT compatible with Blu-ray player and devices with low-power HDMI ports such as SONY PS4, Apple MacBook Pro with Retina Display, Mac mini, and Apple TV; For the low-power HDMI devices, please refer to – https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01KLKQN9U
18 MONTH WARRANTY – Exclusive Benfei Unconditional 18-month Warranty ensures long-time satisfaction of your purchase; Friendly and easy-to-reach customer service to solve your problems timely