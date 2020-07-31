HDD 2.5″ 120GB Portable External Hard Drive USB3.0 Hard Disk Storage Devices Desktop Laptop (Pink)



Price: $18.99

(as of Jul 31,2020 15:34:32 UTC – Details)





Features:

Our disk connected to the computer shows the use of Chinese interface, which does not affect the use of buyers, you can copy files.

Pay attention to desktop computers

If the buyer uses a desktop, the desktop must be used by the interface behind the host, and the front interface is underpowered.The interface in front of the desktop can cause a lot of noise, which can’t be used.

Pay attention to How to Use Laptop Apple(mac) System?

1. First, input the disk tool (with its own software) (2) find a single mobile hard disk. (3) Then look at the right click erase – format DOS (FAT) – the bottom erase, Click to confirm the erase can be (if there is a card, can not access the Internet, laptop plug in power use, because the power supply is insufficient)

Plug and Play

Without software to install, just plug it in and go,

the portable hard drive is ready to use immediately.

Simply attach the USB cable to your computer and you’re ready to start sending files.

Ultra-fast Data Transfers

Works with USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 to deliver ultra-fast transfer speeds.

Support system:

98SE, ME, 2000, Vista, WIN7,WIN8,win10,

About Capacity:

Hard disk vendors are using decimal arithmetic: 1MB = 1000KB, 1G = 1000MB calculated

But the operating system is using binary arithmetic: 1MB = 1024KB, 1GB = 1024MB.

So there are some differences between display capacity and nominal capacity of hard disk products.

However, this is allowed to exist. Please do not doubt his authenticity.

About capacity:

500GB=approximately 465GB

80GB=approximately 74GB

120GB=approximately 111GB

160GB=approximately 149GB

250GB=approximately 232GB

320GB=approximately 298GB

2.5″ USB 3.0 120GB Portable External Hard Drive Black,Red,Pink,Blue,Gold

Mac system :1.The first enter the disk tools (own software) (2). Click on a External hard drive , (3) and then look at the right Click the erase – format DOS (FAT) – the bottom Click on the wipe can be confirmed.

Automatically recognized by Windows operating system, so there is no software to install or configure needed.

Package Includes: 1 x Portable Hard Disk , 1 x USB 3.0 usb cable

Easy and simple to use – plug it in and go.