HD Water Resistant Bluetooth Shower Speaker, Pokanic Waterproof Handsfree Portable Speakerphone Built-in Mic Control Buttons Suction Cup (White)

Mini Ultra Portable Waterproof Wireless Bluetooth 3.0 Stereo Speaker
Perfect Sound Quality
Battery Voltage: 3.7V 600Mah
Material: Silicone + ABS
Bluetooth Support: V3.0 + EDR
Duration: Approx. 4 Hour (At Normal Volume)
Charging Time: About 4 Hours
Dimensions: 85 X 85 X 45 mm (L * W * H)
Weight: 105g
Transmission Range: Approx. 8-10 meters(Not Through Doors Or Walls)
Feature: Compatible With iPad, iPhone, iPod, Android Devices, Tablets, Laptops and more. Works With Any Bluetooth-Enabled Device.
Bluetooth Speaker Includes
Built-In Microphone
Hand-Free Call
Large Suction Cup Attached, Can Absorb On Tiles, Glass, Wall, Window, And Any Other Flat Surface.
For Shower, Car, Bedroom, Laundry Room, Bathroom, Kitchen, Office, Meeting, Business Trip, Vacation and More
How To Pair
1. Hold Down the Power Button For About 3 Seconds To Turn On The Speaker.
2. Go to Bluetooth Setting on the Phone and Choose POKANIC SP.
How To Control The Volume
Hold Down “+” to Volume Up
Hold Down ” -” to Volume Down
How To Skip a Song
Press “+” for Next Song
Press “-” for Previous Song
Package Includes:
1 X Bluetooth Speaker
1 X USB Charge Cable
1 X Manual
✅ Waterproof Shower Speaker – Take a shower with the full band and sing along to your favorite songs. Allow you to use it at any where or any time you like (In bathroom, beach, swimming pool, wash room, fishing trip, Boat trip etc.)
✅ Compatible with iPhone 12 Pro Max/ 12 Pro/ 12 Max/ 12/ SE 2/ 11 Max Pro/ 11 Max/ 11/ Xs Max/ Xs / XR/ X/ 8/ 8 Plus/ 7/ 7 Plus/ SE/ 6s/ 6s Plus/ 6/ 6 Plus/ 5/ 5c/ 5s, iPad Mini, iPod Touch, TV, Cars, Smartphones and any Bluetooth-enabled device.
✅ Built-in Microphone – Enjoying hand-free call, automatically pairs your device with the speaker when it is in range of the speaker