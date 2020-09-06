HD Water Resistant Bluetooth Shower Speaker, Pokanic Waterproof Handsfree Portable Speakerphone Built-in Mic Control Buttons Suction Cup (White)



Price: $9.95

(as of Sep 06,2020 18:55:48 UTC – Details)



Mini Ultra Portable Waterproof Wireless Bluetooth 3.0 Stereo Speaker

Perfect Sound Quality

Battery Voltage: 3.7V 600Mah

Material: Silicone + ABS

Bluetooth Support: V3.0 + EDR

Duration: Approx. 4 Hour (At Normal Volume)

Charging Time: About 4 Hours

Dimensions: 85 X 85 X 45 mm (L * W * H)

Weight: 105g

Transmission Range: Approx. 8-10 meters(Not Through Doors Or Walls)

Feature: Compatible With iPad, iPhone, iPod, Android Devices, Tablets, Laptops and more. Works With Any Bluetooth-Enabled Device.

Bluetooth Speaker Includes

Built-In Microphone

Hand-Free Call

Large Suction Cup Attached, Can Absorb On Tiles, Glass, Wall, Window, And Any Other Flat Surface.

For Shower, Car, Bedroom, Laundry Room, Bathroom, Kitchen, Office, Meeting, Business Trip, Vacation and More

How To Pair

1. Hold Down the Power Button For About 3 Seconds To Turn On The Speaker.

2. Go to Bluetooth Setting on the Phone and Choose POKANIC SP.

How To Control The Volume

Hold Down “+” to Volume Up

Hold Down ” -” to Volume Down

How To Skip a Song

Press “+” for Next Song

Press “-” for Previous Song

Package Includes:

1 X Bluetooth Speaker

1 X USB Charge Cable

1 X Manual

✅ Waterproof Shower Speaker – Take a shower with the full band and sing along to your favorite songs. Allow you to use it at any where or any time you like (In bathroom, beach, swimming pool, wash room, fishing trip, Boat trip etc.)

✅ Compatible with iPhone 12 Pro Max/ 12 Pro/ 12 Max/ 12/ SE 2/ 11 Max Pro/ 11 Max/ 11/ Xs Max/ Xs / XR/ X/ 8/ 8 Plus/ 7/ 7 Plus/ SE/ 6s/ 6s Plus/ 6/ 6 Plus/ 5/ 5c/ 5s, iPad Mini, iPod Touch, TV, Cars, Smartphones and any Bluetooth-enabled device.

✅ Built-in Microphone – Enjoying hand-free call, automatically pairs your device with the speaker when it is in range of the speaker