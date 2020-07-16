HD Digital Camera 2.7 LCD Rechargeable HD Digital Camera Compact Camera Pocket Digital Cameras 24 Mega Pixels with Zoom for Students/Adults (Silver)



Price: $42.99 - $39.99

(as of Jul 16,2020 13:00:04 UTC – Details)



Product Specifications:

Size of the product: 98*61*28mm(3.9*2.4*1.1in)

Size of the monitor: TFT 2.7inch IPS

Sensor: max 30Mega Pixels

Lens:Fixed focus lens

Focusing range: 1.5m(5.0 ft )- infinite

Zoom: 8x digital zoom

Image Format: JGP Resolution：3M，5M，7MHD，8M，12M，16M，20M,24M,30M

Video Format:AVI 1080P 720P 720P

Anti-shake function:Electronic image stabilization

Capture Mode: Off, 2s/5s/10s、Continue Shot

Smile Capture: ON/OFF

Exposure: EV-3.0 ~+3.0

Flash: Auto,Flash on,Flash off

LED fill light : <1.5M （4.9ft）

ISO: AUTO ,100,200,400

White Balance: Auto / sunlight / cloudy / bulb / daylight

Auto power off : turn off/1min/3min/5min

Language: Multi-language(English, German,French, Spanish, Italian)

Radio Record: Build-in microphone

Battery Type: LI -battery BL-5B 3.7V 750MA/H

Storage media: SD card , Supports Class 6 above max up to 128 GB SD Card

PC Interface: USB 2.0

【Digital Camera】:18 Mega pixels CMOS sensor,support image capture and video shooting.The image format is JPEG,the video format is AVI.2.7 Inch LCD display and 8X digital zoom.This is a cost-effective entry-level ordinary camera,easy to operate,good for newbie/students/family,and good as a gift.

【2.7″ TFT LCD SCREEN】: With 2.7 inch TFT LCD screen, you can see what you are filming or playback immediately.

【High quality digital camera】:Anti-shake, face detect, smile capture, continue shot, self timer, 8x digital zoom, photags express software for photo editing, printing, and sharing with e-mails, etc.

【Lightweight digital cameras】: This blog camera is small, lightweight and easy to pack and carry around. After taking a photoideo, you can easily put the compact camera into your bag or use our sling to hang the mini camera around your neck. The built-in 600mAh lithium-ion (Li-Ion) rechargeable battery allows using the camera for 60 minutes on a full charge. This pocket sized digital camera is the best choice for your travel so you can capture all the breathtaking emotions of your trip

【Perfect Gift &Tips】The digital camera has an exquisite looking. It is not only light in weight but also portable. Recording travel, weddings, birthday parties and other activities will be so easy with its help.If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us. The digital camera supports up to 32GB micro SD card (micro SD card is not included in the package, you need to purchase it separately).