Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ: HCSG) recently received the rating of “Buy” after a consensus from analysts at BidAskClub on a research report issued by the brokerage this Friday, December 18. This is up from their previous rating of “Hold”.

The company’ current market capitalization stands at $1.99 billion. It has a positive PE ratio of 22.05, along with a beta value of 0.41 at the moment. The 12-montly high to low ranges from $31.30 to $15.80. The 50SMA (50 Days Simple Moving Average) stands at $23.66 and its 200SMA stands at $23.59.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ: HCSG) Stock Analysis

The quarterly earnings report for the previous quarter was released on the 21st of October. The earnings stood at $0.37 EPS as opposed to the consensus estimate of $0.27 made by Thomson Reuters’ analysts. The company’s return on equity stands at 19.82% along with the net margin of 5.04%. The estimated income for the firm was marked at $435.96 million but it made $435.95 million for the quarter. During the corresponding quarter previous year, the firm’s earnings was reported to be $0.25 per share. From this, it can be estimated that the company’s revenue has decreased by 4.3% on a yearly basis.

NASDAQ: HCSG has recently been the subject of a lot of reports by equities researchers. Some brokerages as Credit Suisse Group, Zacks Investment Research among several others posted reports on this firm recently.

Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on this company from an earlier $31.00 to $26.00. They further rated this healthcare services provider company as “neutral”. Zacks Investment Research analysts decreased the rating to “hold” from “buy”.

The recent consensus rating of Cars.com currently stands at “Hold” and the consensus on the target price is $26.33. Several hedge funds and institutional investors have also been involved in buying and selling of Healthcare Services Group shares recently.