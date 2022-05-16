HCA Vanadzor Office 19.08.2020 – 08.09.2020 ․ presented a position on the draft law “On Making Amendments to the Penitentiary Code of the Republic of Armenia” submitted for public discussion. The draft concerns the legislative regulations on keeping the convict in solitary confinement. The amended draft was submitted to the National Assembly on 04-03-2022.

The proposals presented by the HAAV position were largely accepted, but the negative fact is that the regulations on the maximum terms of keeping convicts in solitary confinement have been removed; affects the physical or psychological condition of the convict; the maximum period of isolation must be provided.

The organization will continue to work on the inclusion of the above-mentioned other proposals in the draft of the new Penitentiary Code.

