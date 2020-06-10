HBO Max temporarily removes Gone with the Wind because of ‘racist depictions’

Following a scathing opinion piece in the Los Angeles Times by 12 Years a Slave author John Ridley by which he known as for the elimination of Gone with the Wind from HBO Max, WarnerMedia has completed simply that — however solely temporarily.

In Ridley’s op-ed, he argued that Gone with the Wind doesn’t simply “fall short” relating to illustration, but it surely’s a movie that, “when it is not ignoring the horrors of slavery, pauses only to perpetuate some of the most painful stereotypes of people of color.” A WarnerMedia consultant confirmed to The Verge that Gone with the Wind will return to the streaming service with correct contextual messaging for some of the scenes and themes portrayed in the movie.

“Gone with the Wind is a product of its time and depicts some of the ethnic and racial prejudices that have, unfortunately, been commonplace in American society,” a WarnerMedia spokesperson tells The Verge. “These racist depictions were wrong then and are wrong today, and we felt that to keep this title up without an explanation and a denouncement of those depictions would be irresponsible.”

The assertion continues: “These depictions are certainly counter to WarnerMedia’s values, so when we return the film to HBO Max, it will return with a discussion of its historical context and a denouncement of those very depictions, but will be presented as it was originally created, because to do otherwise would be the same as claiming these prejudices never existed.”

Like Disney Plus, HBO Max features a quantity of older films that Warner Bros. produced over the final century. A great quantity of these films are consultant of the eras by which they have been produced and profit from further messaging that gives context for some of the themes and imagery in the movies. Sarah Lyons, senior vice chairman of product expertise for WarnerMedia’s direct-to-consumer division, informed The Verge previous to HBO Max’s launch that relating to older content material, “we will have more messaging, including for parents, on that content including what it might contain.”

“It’s clear upfront that there may be some of those themes in it,” Lyons mentioned, including the objective is to “try to notify them as much as possible.”

WarnerMedia has connected sturdy messages to its merchandise that embody racist or in any other case offensive imagery and language. Warner Bros.’ well-liked cartoon sequence from the 1940s, Tom and Jerry, got here with a disclaimer about the context of sure scenes when the present was launched on DVD by Warner Home Video. That message was then carried over to Amazon Prime Instant and iTunes in 2014 when episodes have been made accessible digitally.

Since HBO Max’s catalog features a quantity of movies that include outdated themes, having disclaimers current is extra crucial than ever. Take Dumbo on Disney Plus, which features a warning that reads, “This program is presented as originally created. It may contain outdated cultural depictions.”

There are additionally films that executives have determined shouldn’t be accessible to stream. Song of the South, one of Disney’s most controversial movies set on a plantation in Georgia after the Civil War, has confronted criticism for many years over its overtly racist depiction of black individuals. Executive chairman Bob Iger informed a shareholder at the firm’s annual shareholders assembly in March that Song of the South wouldn’t seem on Disney Plus even with further messaging, including that it was “not appropriate in today’s world.”

WarnerMedia isn’t solely eradicating Gone with the Wind. It looks as if WarnerMedia’s HBO Max workforce was engaged on the further context function previous to the service’s launch. But in mild of occasions these previous couple of weeks, which embody widespread protests of police brutality and racism following the killing of George Floyd, Gone with the Wind is getting fast-tracked.

Going ahead, WarnerMedia might deliver again Turner Classic Movie intros from hosts that may present extra historic context about what they’re watching. It’s unclear whether or not the firm will go that route, however disclaimers on movies with outdated themes and racist ideologies are a superb begin.