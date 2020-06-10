HBO Max temporarily pulls Gone With The Wind after accusations it ‘glorifies the antebellum south’ 

Gone With The Wind has been temporarily eliminated by HBO Max from its streaming platform after it was criticized for romanticizing slavery, amid a nationwide re-evaluation of cultural values.

The 1939 Civil War epic, starring Clark Gable as Rhett Butler and Vivien Leigh as Scarlett O’Hara, is predicated on a novel written three years beforehand by Margaret Mitchell.

It tells the story of a turbulent romance throughout the Civil War and Reconstruction interval, for which Hattie McDaniel gained the first ever Oscar for an African American particular person.

McDaniel, the daughter of two former slaves, performed the function of a maid 74 instances in her profession, however it is as Mammy, the maid in Gone With The Wind, that she is greatest recalled.

McDaniel’s efficiency gained speedy crucial acclaim – and he or she marched to the workplace of producer David O. Selznick to ask he submit her for Oscar rivalry.

McDaniel was almost not allowed to attend the Oscars ceremony in 1940, owing to the ‘no blacks’ coverage of the Ambassador Hotel, the place the awards had been held. Selznick intervened.

McDaniel was escorted to not the desk the place Selznick sat with the stars of the movie – Clark Gable, Vivien Leigh and Olivia de Havilland – however to a small desk set towards a far wall.

A listing of winners had leaked earlier than the present, so McDaniel’s win got here as no shock. Yet the room was nonetheless emotional.

McDaniel died in 1952. Her last want – to be buried in Hollywood Cemetery – was denied due to the colour of her pores and skin. Hattie McDaniel along with her 1940 Oscar

Yet the movie has been seen by way of a extra crucial lens lately, with many questioning whether or not a movie that glosses over the horrors of slavery ought to nonetheless be proven.

In the gentle of the killing of George Floyd, the debate has gained added energy.

On Monday John Ridley, screenwriter for 12 Years A Slave, wrote in the Los Angeles Times that the movie ought to doubtlessly be eliminated.

‘It doesn’t simply “fall short” with regard to illustration,’ he wrote.

‘It is a movie that glorifies the antebellum south. It is a movie that, when it is just not ignoring the horrors of slavery, pauses solely to perpetuate a few of the most painful stereotypes of individuals of colour.

‘It is a movie that, as a part of the narrative of the “Lost Cause,” romanticizes the Confederacy in a approach that continues to provide legitimacy to the notion that the secessionist motion was one thing extra, or higher, or extra noble than what it was — a bloody revolt to keep up the “right” to personal, promote and purchase human beings.’

The movie was controversial from the starting.

African American movie critic Earl J. Morris, who wrote for the black Pittsburgh Courier newspaper, urged readers to write down to the Motion Picture Producers Association and demand that the ‘n-word’ be faraway from the script, as a result of it featured closely in the novel.

Morris additionally reported that many black actors refused to take the demeaning roles, however added that ‘we can’t criticize’ the black actors, ‘for they’re financial slaves.’

When the film was launched in January 1940 the NAACP criticized McDaniel, who performed Mammy, as an ‘Uncle Tom.’

McDaniel reportedly responded by saying she would ‘reasonably make seven hundred {dollars} per week taking part in a maid than seven {dollars} being one.’

McDaniel was seated at a desk in the again throughout the Oscars, separate from the remainder of the forged and crew.

The incident options closely in the Netflix present Hollywood, launched in May.

HBO mentioned on Tuesday the movie’s removing was solely non permanent.

‘Gone With the Wind is a product of its time and depicts a few of the ethnic and racial prejudices which have, sadly, been commonplace in American society,’ the firm mentioned in a press release.

‘These racist depictions had been flawed then and are flawed at the moment, and we felt that to maintain this title up with out a proof and a denouncement of these depictions can be irresponsible.

John Ridley, pictured together with his Oscar for 12 Years a Slave, in 2014. Ridley mentioned HBO ought to take into account eradicating the movie from its providing, describing it as a movie which solely serves to ‘perpetuate a few of the most painful stereotypes of individuals of colour’

John Ridley known as for HBO to take down the movie, and a day later the service complied

‘These depictions are actually counter to WarnerMedia’s values, so once we return the movie to HBO Max, it will return with a dialogue of its historic context and a denouncement of these very depictions, however shall be offered as it was initially created, as a result of to do in any other case can be the identical as claiming these prejudices by no means existed.

‘If we’re to create a extra simply, equitable and inclusive future, we should first acknowledge and perceive our historical past.’

The determination is, nonetheless, more likely to anger Donald Trump, who after the Oscars ceremony in February declared his love of the movie.

‘The winner is … a film from South Korea! What the hell was that each one about?’ he mentioned.

‘We received sufficient issues with South Korea with commerce.

‘Can we get Gone With the Wind again, please?’

Supporters of the president had been fast to sentence Tuesday’s determination on Twitter.

Erielle Davidson, who works with Republican congressman for Texas, Dan Crenshaw, mentioned the transfer marked the begin of ‘the left’s cultural purge’.

‘Gone with the Wind is simply the starting,’ she tweeted.

Greg Price, social media affiliate for The Daily Caller, tweeted: ‘Way to erase a historic black achievement in the title of social justice.’

His remark was ‘favored’ virtually 2,000 instances in a single hour.

But Ira Madison III, host of the Keep It podcast, laughed together with his 204,000 followers about the anger from conservatives.

‘My solely opinion on Gone with the Wind proper now could be I discover it hilarious so many racists are pretending they need it on HBO Max as a result of it made Hattie McDaniel the first black particular person to win an Oscar,’ he mentioned.

