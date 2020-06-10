HBO Max Bringing Back ‘Gone With the Wind’ But Denouncing Depictions of Slavery

“Gone With the Wind” is gone no extra … HBO Max is bringing again the 1939 basic nevertheless it’ll achieve this by including historic context and denouncing its racist depictions.

The streaming platform made an about-face mere hours after saying it might quickly pull the movie from its library. The transfer got here after “12 Years a Slave” screenwriter John Ridley revealed an op-ed Tuesday in the Los Angeles Times calling for HBO Max to take away a movie that places slavery in a constructive gentle, set in the pre-Civil War South.

HBO Max introduced late Tuesday evening the authentic movie can be introduced again “with a discussion of its historical context and a denouncement” of the depictions of slavery.

HBO Max added, “‘Gone With The Wind’ is a product of its time and depicts some of the ethnic and racial prejudices that have, unfortunately, been commonplace in American society.” When the film returns, it will be “presented as it was originally created, because to do otherwise would be the same as claiming these prejudices never existed.”

It’s unclear precisely how the streaming service will add “context.”

In his op-ed, Ridley wrote the movie “romanticizes the Confederacy in a way that continues to give legitimacy to the notion that the secessionist movement was something more, or better, or more noble than what it was — a bloody insurrection to maintain the ‘right’ to own, sell and buy human beings.”

“Gone With the Wind” gained 8 Oscars … together with Best Picture, Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay. Hattie McDaniel would change into the first Black winner … Best Supporting Actress for taking part in Scarlet’s home servant, Mammy.