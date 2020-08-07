HBO Max, Ava DuVernay are making a series based on @OnePerfectShot’s Twitter

Ava DuVernay is partnering with HBO Max and the team behind Twitter’s popular One Perfect Shot account to produce a half-hour documentary series of the exact same name, the business revealed today.

One Perfect Shot will take a look at a renowned shot from various movies, with the directors of those movies strolling audiences through a in-depth breakdown of how it became. Each episode will include a various director “walking through the scene in 360 moments that allow viewers to join an immersive exploration of moviemaking,” according to a news release. Essentially, consider the program as a event of cinematography. DuVernay, who directed A Wrinkle in Time, Selma, 13 th, and developed Netflix’s When They See Us, is set to tell and executive produce theseries One Perfect Shot is created around the real act of filmmaking– the innovation and behind-the-scenes work that enters into making motion pictures.

“I’ve long wanted to create a series about the art of directing,” DuVernay stated. “To chronicle the craft of great filmmakers is a dream come true for me and all of us at ARRAY Filmworks.”

The One Perfect Shot Twitter account, which has simply over 560,000 fans, was begun in 2013 by filmmaker GeoffTodd In 2016, the account’s ownership was offered to publisher Neil Miller and ended up being a …