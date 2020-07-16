HBO Game of Thrones Trivia Game



In the game of thrones, knowledge is as powerful a weapon as Valyrian steel or dragons fire. Without wielding swords, ambitious characters including Tyrion Lannister, Petyr Baelish, and Olenna Tyrell successfully navigate deadly political upheavals and wars. What you know will likely benefit you and even cripple your opponents but, in the words of Petyr Baelish, “what we don’t know is what usually gets us killed.” Game of Thrones: The Trivia Game lets you use your knowledge to compete for the Iron Throne. You and your friends answer questions about the first four seasons of the hit HBO series in order to conquer key locations in Westeros. Whoever controls the most locations in the Seven Kingdoms wins! Choose more difficult questions to immediately gain more control over a location, accumulate resources to earn the favor of iconic characters, and cunningly make and break alliances with other players. Questions are organized by season to ensure that your game is free from spoilers. With over 1,200 questions included, you are certain to find fresh challenges and learn new details about Westeros with every game.

Trivia and strategy game for two to four players or two to four teams

Questions are based on the first four seasons of the hit HBO series

Can adjust questions for difficulty or organize by season to remain spoiler-free