Hbada Ergonomic Office Recliner Chair – High-Back Desk Chair Racing Style with Lumbar Support – Height Adjustable Seat, Headrest- Breathable Mesh Back – Soft Foam Seat Cushion with Footrest, Black



Price: $179.99

(as of Jul 21,2020 21:41:35 UTC – Details)





BREATHABLE MESH – Contemporary ergonomic black mesh office chair promotes increased air flow, keeping you feeling cool and comfortable during long sessions. Designed to provide you all-day comfort with fully upholstered back, height adjustable seat, armrests and pullout footrest

ADJUSTABLE OFFICE CHAIR – Waterfall seat cushion slopes slightly downward to help reduce stress on your legs. Built-in lumbar support and rotatable headrest help you been in right sitting posture for protecting your neck and waist.

OVERALL DIMENSION – Overall size: 26.8″L x 26.8″W x 45.7″-50.4″D. Height range: 17.3″-20.5″. Seat area: 19.7″ x 18.5″. Backrest: 22.4″ x 18.5″. Suggested height under 5’10”

STABLE & DURABLE FRAME – Steel frame construction ensures durability. 5-star silienced wheeled base allows for quick and easy movement on any surface. Weight capacity of the high back chair is tested to support up to 250 lb for maximum