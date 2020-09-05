Haylou Solar Smart Watch for Apple iOS iPhone and Android Phones for Men and Woman, Health and Fitness Tracker Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor, LS05, 46mm Xiaomi Youpin Global Version



Price: $42.95

(as of Sep 05,2020 17:20:19 UTC – Details)





🔋【Smart Features and Extended Battery Life】 Live a stronger, smarter, stylish life with Haylou Solar LS05 at your wrist. Rest well and stay active with built-in health tracking and bluetooth connection that keeps everything at your wrist. It goes for days without charging, 30 days standby battery life and 15 days for regular use including 24/7 heart rate monitoring. It only takes 1-2 hours to fully charge the smartwatch.

💧【IP68 Waterproof and Upgraded Display】 Haylou Solar LS05 smart watch is IP68 water-resistant, you can wear it while working out, shower, swimming, etc. It is equipped with a responsive 1.28-inch HD TFT-LCD touchscreen, it is very smooth to operate and gives you a great visual to the display with 3 levels of adjustable brightness. There are also 4 stylish clock faces for you to choose from.

🏃🏻‍♂️【Accurate Fitness Tracker】 Automatically track your all-day steps, distance travelled, calories burned, 24/7 heart rate, sleep quality, workout time, etc… It is also built in with 12 fitness tracking modes like jogging, cycling, hiking, yoga, HIIT, etc… It records your workouts and pairs to your smartphone GPS for more precise real-time pace and distance. With Haylou Solar LS05 smart watch, you can get detailed insights for your daily activities.

📱【Smartphones Compatible and Metal Body】 Compatible with both Android and iOS smartphones via bluetooth connection (iOS 8.0 & Android 4.4 or above). It can receive calls, texts, calendar alerts and app notifications, you can also ring your phone when it is nearby. Haylou Solar LS05 smart watch is ergonomic with its lightweight, anodized aluminum watch body and soft breathable wristband. Makes it very comfortable to wear during daily activities, workouts and sleep.

💯【More Practical Features & Satisfaction Guaranteed】 It also has breathing exercise mode, do not disturb mode, vibration alarm clocks, timer, stopwatch and music controller. You can also find other features on Haylou Fit App, more features will be updated. If you have any questions about Haylou Solar LS05 smart watch or your order, please contact us anytime. We will reply to messages in less than 12 hours. Buy with confidence.